Vietnam and Cambodia navies conduct joint patrol

On the morning of December 21, Vessel 263 of Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People’s Navy terminated the 77th joint patrol with Vessel 1143 of Ream Naval Base of the Royal Cambodia Navy.

The joint patrol began on December 20 in the waters between Vietnam and Cambodia. Vessel 263 and Vessel 1143 performed the 77th annual joint patrol following the regulations for joint patrol coordination and communication signed by the naval commanders of both countries on September 14, 2002.

During the patrol, both sides performed the "Hello ASEAN", the procedure of greeting each other at sea among naval ships of ASEAN countries, exchanged information, trained in semaphore (flag signaling), the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES), which is used by the navies of Western Pacific countries and practiced search and rescue operations.

Within the framework of the patrol, through communication channels, Vessel 263 and Vessel 1143 have actively encouraged fishermen of the two sides to strictly adhere to laws and regulations while fishing, ensuring they do not violate the sovereignty of neighboring countries.

Lieutenant Colonel Bui Duc Dong, Deputy Brigade Commander and Chief of Staff of Brigade 175 who commanded the Vietnam naval patrol vessel stated that during the joint patrol, the naval ships of both countries coordinated comprehensively according to the plan, ensuring seriousness, quality, efficiency and absolute safety.

Thanks to thorough preparation and close coordination, the 77th joint patrol between the Vietnam People's Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy took place successfully.

The joint patrol contributed to maintaining security, peace, and stability, thereby allowing citizens of both countries to conduct business in the shared waters. Additionally, it helped to strengthen the cooperative relationship and enhance mutual understanding, trust, and assistance between the two navies.

