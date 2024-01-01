Vietnam accelerates traffic projects for more promising future

The year of 2023 witnessed the completion of several key traffic projects nationwide. In 2024, many more will come into operation to offer more chances for the socio-economic growth of the country.

The Phan Thiet – Dau Giay Expressway is in operation, helping the tourist industry in Binh Thuan Province to see significant growth



Being a major construction work in Nha Be District of HCMC, Long Kieng Bridge allows smooth traffic flow from this district to others. In September 2023, the bridge officially opened to the public after 22 years of waiting. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le thanked local dwellers in the two communes of Phuoc Kien and Nhon Duc for their cooperation so far.

Another much waited traffic work is Long Dai Bridge in the East of HCMC as it greatly reduces the route from Long Phuoc Island to the city heart. Other important traffic projects have been reactivated, such as the bridges of Tang Long, Nam Ly, Phuoc Long, Ong Nhieu, Ong Bon.

Director Luong Minh Phuc of the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board informed that along with the above projects, in 2024, the city is trying to finish 38 more to serve city dwellers, including road expansion, canal construction, intersection building.

In Lam Dong Province, the road on the Prenn Pass has partially completed. This finished section, which doubles the width of the old one, is now in use to share the traffic burden of the Mimosa Pass and effectively minimize congestion as well as accidents. This means safer and more convenient journeys to Da Lat City. In addition, the new route provides tourists with a beautiful view of pine forests along both sides.

A series of expressways linked to Binh Thuan Province were done in 2023, particularly the two of Phan Thiet – Dau Giay and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, offering great chances for the socio-economic growth of the province, especially the tourism sector.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thuan Province Duong Van An happily shared that the newly introduced expressways and the existing national highways, railways, coastal routes, sea ports, and the to-be Phan Thiet Airport form a consistent traffic system to link his province to others. In the near future, Binh Thuan Province is going to welcome the upgrade of National Highway No.28B to reduce the traffic load of National Highway No.20.

The most crucial traffic work in Vietnam must be the North-South Expressway. The newly operated My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway has successfully lifted the spirit of local people in Vinh Long Province. Ly Minh Thanh from Binh Minh Commune of Vinh Long Province contently stated that he had never thought an expressway could pass his hometown, which is full of minor rivers and canals. Now that the expressway is in operation, the journey back to hometown for many people should be more convenient.

Chairman of the Vinh Long Province People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said that the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway is one core route to link traffic and trading among the provinces in the Mekong Delta and to HCMC, the largest economic center of the country. This logistics facilities upgrade would promise more investments, and ultimately sustainable socio-economic growth in the region.

The two sections of the North-South Expressway passing Thanh Hoa Province, namely Mai Son – National Highway No.45 and National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, came into operation last year as well, providing more momentum for the local socio-economic development thanks to their ability to reduce the travel time to various tourist attractions and major economic projects.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho shared that 2023 is the breakthrough year to traffic infrastructure investment with the completion of 20 projects and the launch of another 26. This achievement is thanks to the strict direction of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who requested localities and related ministries to focus on addressing all problems under their power.

The Transport Ministry then directed relevant state units, investors, contractors, and project management boards to mobilize all possible resources to accelerate the work of all projects. It is expected that by 2025, about 3,000km of the North-South Expressway will have been finished for public use.

The Transport Ministry reported that until the end of 2023, 20 traffic works were completed and open to the public, including nine road works with a length of 475km (increasing the total expressway length in Vietnam to 1,900km). The finished sections of the North-South Expressway consist of Mai Son – National Highway 45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay, National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, Nha Trang – Cam Lam, and My Thuan – Can Tho.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam