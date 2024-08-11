Vietfish-2024 contributes to rapid growth of Vietnam's F&B industry

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition 2024 (Vietfish-2024) will be opened on August 21 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

The premier event for seafood innovation and networking will last until August 23, with the participation of approximately 496 booths and 280 exhibitors from Vietnam and 15 other countries.

The Vietfish-2024 will showcase frozen seafood, fresh products, canned goods, dried items, fish sauce and related industries such as technology, equipment and clean energy and so on.

This event aims to mark the 25th anniversary of accompany and development with Vietnam’s aquaculture industry; express the ambition to export products around the world, approach the domestic market and contribute to the rapid growth of Vietnam's promising food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Up to now, Vietnamese seafood products have been exported to 170 countries and territories. They have been put on the shelves of major supermarkets worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Japan, China and so on.

By Dang Lam- Translated by Huyen Huong