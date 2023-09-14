Vice State President pays official visit to South Africa

Within the framework of her visit, Xuan is expected to hold talks with her South African counterpart and both will witness the signing of several cooperation agreements. She plans to meet with the General Secretaries of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the Communist Party of South Africa, receive the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leaders of several localities and businesses.

She will cut the ribbon to launch the Vietnamese Culture Space, and attend a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s 78th National Day, and the 30th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Xuan’s trip is hoped to hold great significance, helping further intensify the traditional friendship and create more momentum for both sides to foster substantive and effective cooperation.