Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairmen of HCMC People’s Committee assigned new tasks

SGGP

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee has assigned the authority to sanction administrative offenses to the five vice chairmen.

14c-8180.jpg
Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong is checking the status of An Ha Resettlement Area in Binh Chanh District (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong is in charge of applying coercive measures to sanction administrative violations in accordance with the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations in the fields of planning and architecture, urban development, land management, natural resources and environment.

14b-9820.jpg
Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc is paying a visit to Dr. Huynh Cong Minh on Vietnam Teacher’s Day


Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc is responsible for applying coercive measures to sanction administrative offenses in the fields of healthcare, education and training, vocational training, culture and sports, food safety and hygiene, postal and telecommunications, information technology, publishing and journalism, smart urban area building.

14d-4566.jpg
Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau is praising the positive results of PC08 (Photo: SGGP)


Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau has power over sanctioning administrative wrongdoings in state activities in the fields of national defense, social security, home affairs, justice and administration, religion an ethnic issues, fire protection and prevention, rescue tasks.

14-1984.jpg
Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan is welcoming Senator Victor Oh


Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan is in charge of applying coercive measures to sanction administrative violations in state activities in the fields of industry and supporting industry, agriculture and rural development, irrigation, flood and storm prevention, natural disaster prevention and rescuing, economic activities with foreign investment.

14e-4015.jpg
Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung is delivering his speech in the meeting on public investment (Photo: SGGP)


Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung is responsible for applying coercive measures to sanction administrative offenses in state activities in the fields of public investment plans, finance and state budget, trade, service and tourism, securities and insurance, banking, customs, treasury and tax.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags

Vice Chairmen HCMC People’s Committee administrative violation Vo Van Hoan Duong Anh Duc Bui Xuan Cuong Ngo Minh Chau Nguyen Van Dung

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn