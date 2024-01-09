Vice Chairmen of HCMC People’s Committee assigned new tasks

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee has assigned the authority to sanction administrative offenses to the five vice chairmen.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong is checking the status of An Ha Resettlement Area in Binh Chanh District (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong is in charge of applying coercive measures to sanction administrative violations in accordance with the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations in the fields of planning and architecture, urban development, land management, natural resources and environment.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc is paying a visit to Dr. Huynh Cong Minh on Vietnam Teacher’s Day



Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc is responsible for applying coercive measures to sanction administrative offenses in the fields of healthcare, education and training, vocational training, culture and sports, food safety and hygiene, postal and telecommunications, information technology, publishing and journalism, smart urban area building.

Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau is praising the positive results of PC08 (Photo: SGGP)



Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau has power over sanctioning administrative wrongdoings in state activities in the fields of national defense, social security, home affairs, justice and administration, religion an ethnic issues, fire protection and prevention, rescue tasks.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan is welcoming Senator Victor Oh



Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan is in charge of applying coercive measures to sanction administrative violations in state activities in the fields of industry and supporting industry, agriculture and rural development, irrigation, flood and storm prevention, natural disaster prevention and rescuing, economic activities with foreign investment.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung is delivering his speech in the meeting on public investment (Photo: SGGP)



Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung is responsible for applying coercive measures to sanction administrative offenses in state activities in the fields of public investment plans, finance and state budget, trade, service and tourism, securities and insurance, banking, customs, treasury and tax.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Vien Hong