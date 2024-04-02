National

Vehicles temporarily banned in Prenn Pass due to landslide

SGGPO

The functional departments of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have temporarily banned vehicles from travelling in  Prenn Pass to clean up and remove debris after landslides occurred during heavy rainfall in the evening on April 1.

Vehicles to Da Lat are advised to use the Mimosa Pass or a connecting road from the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway to the Tuyen Lam tourist site as an alternative route.

img-0039-7641.jpg.jpg
Vehicles have been temporarily banned in Prenn Pass due to landslides. (Photo: SGGP)

According to experts, because the terrain on the Pass has changed, it will take more time for geological processes to play out and stabilize. Currently, Da Lat City’s authorities have also placed landslide warning signs in the area of the risk they refer to.

The Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project started in February 2023 with a total cost of over VND550 billion (US$23.5 million). The project has four lanes and a length of 7.37 kilometers.

The Prenn Pass, the gateway to Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province opened to traffic on January 31.

The pass upgrade and expansion aims to solve traffic congestion, ensure traffic safety, and increase the pace of socio-economic development of Da Lat City in particular and Lam Dong province in general.

img-3439-2623.jpg.jpg
Vehicles to Da Lat are advised to use the Mimosa Pass or the connecting road from the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway to the Tuyen Lam tourist site as an alternative route. (Photo: SGGP)
img-3448-8127.jpg.jpg
img-0111-5832.jpg.jpg
img-0094-5442.jpg.jpg
Related News
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Prenn Pass landslide temporarily banned vehicles Da Lat Lam Dong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn