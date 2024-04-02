Vehicles temporarily banned in Prenn Pass due to landslide

The functional departments of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have temporarily banned vehicles from travelling in Prenn Pass to clean up and remove debris after landslides occurred during heavy rainfall in the evening on April 1.

Vehicles to Da Lat are advised to use the Mimosa Pass or a connecting road from the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway to the Tuyen Lam tourist site as an alternative route.

Vehicles have been temporarily banned in Prenn Pass due to landslides. (Photo: SGGP)

According to experts, because the terrain on the Pass has changed, it will take more time for geological processes to play out and stabilize. Currently, Da Lat City’s authorities have also placed landslide warning signs in the area of the risk they refer to.

The Prenn Pass upgrading and expansion project started in February 2023 with a total cost of over VND550 billion (US$23.5 million). The project has four lanes and a length of 7.37 kilometers.

The Prenn Pass, the gateway to Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province opened to traffic on January 31.

The pass upgrade and expansion aims to solve traffic congestion, ensure traffic safety, and increase the pace of socio-economic development of Da Lat City in particular and Lam Dong province in general.

Vehicles to Da Lat are advised to use the Mimosa Pass or the connecting road from the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway to the Tuyen Lam tourist site as an alternative route. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Prenn Pass temporarily opens to handle traffic on New Year holidays

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh