Culture/art

Various activities carried out for development of comics in Vietnam

SGGPO

The French Institute in Vietnam has carried out various activities for the development of comics in Vietnam.

cartoon.webp
Various activities are carried out for development of comics in Vietnam

These activities were held within the framework of the FEF - Creativity project and the Regional Cultural - Creative Industry project ‘The comics industry in Vietnam and Cambodia: connecting French expertise’.

Specifically, from September 23 to 27, the French Institute in Vietnam and Kim Dong Publishing House planned to organize a Master-class (instructional class) on comic creation under the guidance of famous French and Vietnamese artists.

Upon completion of the course, students will be able to showcase a comic project consisting of 6 to 10 pages that could potentially be published. The primary focus of the program is on leveraging the foundational aspects of art and nurturing creativity, while also broadening the capacity to utilize graphics and storytelling.

Among the 58 candidates, 12 young talents from across the country were selected by the French-Vietnamese jury.

In addition, there are plans for multiple workshops and practical tutorials centered around translating and creating comics. The discussion will cover various engaging subjects such as the latest developments, recognitions, and popular works in France, along with a look at the wide range of French comic genres for different age groups: from imaginative stories to factual accounts, and even reimagined classics.

Participants will be instructed by renowned French and Vietnamese comic artists. Five Vietnamese and Cambodian publishers, as well as a number of exceptional comic artists, will be invited to participate in the Festival d'Angoulême, the world's largest French-language comic festival by reputation and scale.

Through this event, participants will have a chance to learn more about the richness of French comics as well as the growing economic potential of this field.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

development of comics in Vietnam he French Institute in Vietnam Kim Dong Publishing House renowned French and Vietnamese comic artists

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn