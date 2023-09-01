Vallet scholarships granted to 220 students in Thua Thien - Hue

The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" presented 220 Vallet scholarships worth over VND4 billion (US$166,078) in total to outstanding students at high schools and universities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.

Excellent students at high schools received scholarships worth VND14 million each, while each scholarship for university students was valued at VND28 million.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh congratulated the students who were honored to receive the scholarships.

He urged the scholarship winners to continue to strive and improve themselves, thus contributing to the locality’s development.

Established in 2001, the organisation’s Vallet Scholarship Fund has been sponsored by Professor Odon Vallet from France’s Sorbonne University.

It has so far granted more than VND400 billion worth of scholarships to Vietnamese students.

In Thua Thien - Hue, nearly 5,000 Vallet scholarships have been granted to local students so far.