SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Education

Vallet scholarships granted to 220 students in Thua Thien - Hue

The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" presented 220 Vallet scholarships worth over VND4 billion (US$166,078) in total to outstanding students at high schools and universities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.
Vallet scholarships granted to 220 students in Thua Thien - Hue

Excellent students at high schools received scholarships worth VND14 million each, while each scholarship for university students was valued at VND28 million.

Vallet scholarships granted to 220 students in Thua Thien - Hue ảnh 1

The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" presents 220 Vallet scholarships

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh congratulated the students who were honored to receive the scholarships.

He urged the scholarship winners to continue to strive and improve themselves, thus contributing to the locality’s development.

Established in 2001, the organisation’s Vallet Scholarship Fund has been sponsored by Professor Odon Vallet from France’s Sorbonne University.

It has so far granted more than VND400 billion worth of scholarships to Vietnamese students.

In Thua Thien - Hue, nearly 5,000 Vallet scholarships have been granted to local students so far.

VNA

Tags

The scientific and educational organisation Meeting Vietnam Vallet scholarships

Other news