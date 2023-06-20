Valedictorian of 10th-grade entrance exam in HCMC gets total score of 29.25

With a total score of 29.25, Vu Ngoc Bich became the valedictorian of the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in HCMC.

According to an announcement on the results of the 10th-grade entrance exam of the HCMC Department of Education and Training on the morning of June 20, Bich scored 9.25 points in Literature and 10 points in both Mathematics and English. She is one of the candidates who achieved the highest score in the literature exam.

Pham Quoc Binh scored the highest total marks of 46,75/50 in the 10th-grade entrance exam for high school for the Gifted, including 8 in Literature, 9 in English, 10 in Math, and 9.5 in a specialized subject that has a coefficient of 2, followed by Nguyen Bao Han and Huynh Quang Phu with 46/50 points.

According to statistics, around 2,147 English tests got a mark of 10, accounting for 2.22 percent, and 32 percent of the exam papers achieved good marks from 8 points and above. English is the subject having the highest number of exam papers scoring 8 and above in this year's entrance exam.

In Literature, 27 candidates scored 9.25 points, 272 others got 9 points and seven students received zero mark.

Around 121 students got a mark of 10 in Math and 121 candidates received zero mark. Nearly 55 percent of the exam papers get above-average scores that mostly range from 5-7 points.

Students can submit re-examination applications at their secondary schools from June 21- 24. The HCMC Department of Education and Training will announce the results of the re-examination on June 30.

The admission scores for the 10th-grade entrance exam for high school for the Gifted and integrated programs along with the results of direct admission to high schools will be revealed on June 24.

Candidates who have met all admission requirements for the 10th-grade entrance exam for high school for the Gifted, integrated programs, and direct admission students will submit their applications for admission in schools from June 25-29.

The admission scores for the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in HCMC will be announced on July 10.