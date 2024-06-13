US$273 mln to be spent on expansion of Cam Lo - La Son expressway section

The Ministry of Transport submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval of a feasibility study report on the expansion project of the Eastern North-South expressway, specifically the Cam Lo - La Son expressway section.

The expansion project of Cam Lo - La Son expressway section will be invested VND7 trillion (US$273 mln).

According to the proposed plan, the expansion project of the Cam Lo - La Son expressway section will be implemented in a total length of over 98 kilometers, including over 36 kilometers streching Quang Tri Province and more than 62 kilometers through Thu Thien Hue Province.

The expansion project will have a total investment capital of approximately VND7 trillion (US$273 million) from the state budget.

Its starting point coincides with the endpoint of the Van Ninh- Cam Lo expressway project in Cam Hieu Commune, Cam Lo District, Quang Tri Province. Meanwhile, the endpoint coincides with the starting point of the La Son - Hoa Lien expressway project in Loc Son Commune, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien Hue Province.

As for the entire Cam Lo - La Son expressway section, its roadbed width will be upgraded to 22 meters, road surface width to 20.5 meters and cross-section to a scale of four lanes.

As for existing sections with a roadbed width of 23.25 meters, their cross-sections will be restructured with the expansion of emergency stopping lanes.

Additionally, the project will complete investment into two intersections with provincial roads 16 and 12B, ensuring synchronized and safe operation.

In addition to upgrading and expanding the main expressway route, the project will also invest in an intelligent transportation system (ITS), electronic toll collection (ETC) plazas and weight stations for vehicles along the La Son - Tuy Loan expressway section.

It is expected that investment preparation for the project will be conducted in 2024 and the entire project will be completed in 2025.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong