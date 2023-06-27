US soldier’ remains repatriated from Vietnam

A ceremony to repatriate the remains thought to be associated with a US servicemember missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name on June 27.

At the ceremony, the 161st of its kind, representatives from the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) handed over the remains to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

The remains were found as a result of the 151st joint field activity from recovery operations, which lasts from May to July 2023.

Vietnamese and US forensic specialists examined the remains and determined that the remains might belong to a US servicemember missing in action from the war in Vietnam. The US side will transfer the remains to DPAA’s laboratory in Honolulu, Hawaii for further verification.

The joint humanitarian effort intent is to locate and identify US servicemembers who went missing in the war in Vietnam. These sustained efforts have been implemented for 35 years by the two governments since the late 1980s. To date, 733 US servicemembers missing in action have been identified.