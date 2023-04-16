US President wishes to visit Vietnam in the near future: US Secretary of State

On behalf of President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the invitation to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to visit the US and said the US President wishes to visit Vietnam in the near future.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hailed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s first official visit to Vietnam at a reception for the US Secretary of State, in Hanoi on April 15.

The Party General Secretary highly appreciated the results of the US official’s working sessions in Vietnam, the strong and comprehensive development of the bilateral relations between the two countries, saying the important foundations for the development lie with the respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He greatly acknowledged the good results of a successful phone call with US President Joe Biden on March 29, 2023, and reiterated that the two leaders exchanged major orientations in the relationship between the two nations, especially high-level meetings and exchanges to enhance the mutual understanding and expand cooperation in the sectors of trade - investment, science and technology, education and training and others.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the comprehensive, substantive development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership over the past years, emphasizing that the US pledges to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in various fields, especially in trade-investment, science-technology, education-training, and climate change response.

The Secretary of State reiterated that the US attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam, and wishes to advance it to a new high.

He also affirmed the US supports the central role of ASEAN and hopes to accelerate the handling of issues of common concern among countries in the region through ASEAN mechanisms and frameworks.