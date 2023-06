U.S. Mission in Vietnam announces 2024 Fulbright VNese Visiting Scholar Program

The U.S. Mission in Vietnam announced to seek qualified candidates for the 2024 Fulbright Vietnamese Visiting Scholar Program to lecture and/or conduct research at American colleges and universities.

Fulbright Vietnamese Visiting Scholar applicants must be Vietnamese citizens who hold an M.A. or Ph.D. degree. Applicants must be proficient in English.

Applicants should be university faculty, government officials, private sector professionals, or occupy similar positions.

Moreover, applicants must return to Vietnam upon completion of their U.S. stay.

The deadline of application submission is 5:00 p.m., October 17, 2023 (Vietnam time).

Further application details are available at: https://vn.usembassy.gov/education-culture/fulbright-program-vietnam/