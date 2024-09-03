Business

US imports more agricultural, forestry and fishery products from Vietnam

Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reached US$ 40.08 billion in the first eight months. Among them, the United States has overtaken China to become the largest import market by value.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam's total export turnover of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first 8 months of the year came in at US$ 40.08 billion, while imports reached US$ 28.28 billion. As a result, the agricultural, forestry and fishery sector had a trade surplus of US$ 11.8 billion, an increase of 68.4 percent over the same period last year.

Notably, the United States overtook China to become the largest import market for Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first 8 months.

Specifically, total export turnover to the United States reached US$8.58 billion, accounting for 21.4 percent of the total turnover and an increase of 23.5 percent over the same period last year. Meanwhile, exports to China reached US$8.17 billion, accounting for 20.4 percent of the total turnover and increasing by 10.2 percent.

A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that China is the largest import market for Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery products in 2023, accounting for 23.2 percent of the industry's total export turnover. However, this trend has changed in the first 8 months of this year.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Anh Quan

