Uprooted tree crushes motorbikes in rainstorms

During the afternoon rain on September 20 in Ho Chi Minh City, many trees were uprooted and fell, with branches landing on several motorbikes. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

District 1 Police, in coordination with other authorities, have been working to clear the scene where fallen trees had damaged several motorbikes.

Earlier, around 1:30 p.m., during a heavy downpour, a tamarind tree with a diameter of about 50 cm in front of a clinic near the intersection of Nguyen Du - Huyen Tran Cong Chua - Thu Khoa Huan (Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, HCMC) was suddenly uprooted and fell, crushing several motorbikes parked on the sidewalk. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

At the scene, the trunk of the fallen tree was leaning against a wall and power lines. The branches obstructed the sidewalk, and the roots of the tamarind tree showed signs of damage, with several motorbikes trapped beneath the branches.

Fallen tree crushes several motorbikes, but fortunately, there are no casualties.
Upon receiving the report, authorities quickly arrived to trim the tree and clear the area.

Similarly, other roads in Ho Chi Minh City experienced fallen trees and branches.

In recent days, the city has been experiencing intermittent rain, resulting in numerous trees being uprooted.

The scene of the incident
By Chi Thach, Hoang An – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

fallen trees rainstorm HCMC urban trees

