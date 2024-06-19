University of Sydney Vietnam Institute launched in Vietnam

The University of Sydney on June 18 announced the official launch of the University of Sydney Vietnam Institute, a non-profit social enterprise wholly owned by the University of Sydney.

Delegates cut the ribbon to launch the University of Sydney Vietnam Institute in HCMC on June 18. (Photo courtesy of the institute)

Its mission is to conduct multidisciplinary research across various fields such as health, agriculture, arts, social sciences, business, and Net Zero initiatives, aiming to bring about prosperity for both countries. Supported by up to AUD40-45 million (US$26.6-30 million) in non-profit funding from the Australian government and international donors, all revenue generated by the institute will be reinvested into research activities in Vietnam.

Rooted in the success story of several university-led research projects previously conducted through and in affiliation with the Woolcock Institute in Vietnam, the University of Sydney extends its dedication and investment to fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships in the country, and driving positive change through the new institute.

The institute aims to collaborate closely with academic organizations and researchers, improving in-country scientific capacity, and contributing to the region’s economic and social development. Throughout the journey, each party will assign research experts to directly participate in the project for collaborative implementation. This form of cooperation is assessed to be highly effective, benefitting all collaborators while also enhancing Vietnam's scientific research capabilities.

Professor Nguyen Thu Anh, Executive Director and Head of Research, at the University of Sydney Vietnam Institute, said: “The University of Sydney Vietnam Institute has enormous potential to drive collaboration, innovation, and positive impact in Vietnam and beyond. We are committed to enhancing global engagement, research excellence, and societal impact. We look forward to collaborating with domestic and international organizations and individuals to build a robust platform that enhances multidisciplinary research capacity and improves the quality of life for local and global communities.”

The establishment of the institute marks a significant milestone in improving scientific research and innovation in Vietnam and is one of the first Australian social enterprises in HCMC.

Professor Emma Johnston, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, at the University of Sydney, stated: “The University of Sydney is extremely proud to launch the institute, which honours our commitment to research and engagement in Vietnam. It builds on a long history of collaboration with Vietnamese researchers, students, industry, and government departments.

“As our flagship research initiative in Vietnam it will support current and future leaders, and be a hub for advanced research and innovative ideas, continuing to deepen the engagement between the university and Vietnam,” she said.

In preparation for the launch, the institute has established its head office in HCMC, followed by offices in Hanoi, and Can Tho.

Within the framework of the event was the Sydney Vietnam Innovation Symposium, which brings together university leaders, researchers, and scholars from both Sydney and Vietnam to discuss and share experiences from decades of collaboration, aiming to strengthen research and innovation partnerships.

