Education

University of Health Sciences under HCMC National University established

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed a decision No.472/QD-TTg on the establishment of the University of Health Sciences under the Ho Chi Minh City National University.

The University of Health Sciences was founded following the basic of the School of Medicine under the Ho Chi Minh City National University .

The University of Health Sciences is a public educational institution located in Binh Duong Province and has its own legal status, seal and banking account.

The southern region establishes Health Sciences University under the Ho Chi Minh City National University.

The newly- established university will become one of the key health training facilities in the Southern region under the context of human resource shortage in the health sector.

Previously, in 2020, the Vietnamese Prime Minister had signed a decision to establish the University of Pharmacy and Medicine under the Vietnam Nation University following the upgrade and development of the unit’s School of Pharmacy and Medicine.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

