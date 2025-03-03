Universities race to develop multidisciplinary programs

Students of the Korean Commercial Business major (a joint program between the University of Economics and Law and the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City) during class.

Vietnam's single-disciplinary universities are working towards transforming into multidisciplinary institutions. This shift will enhance their ability to train students, conduct research, and serve society, especially as most major research projects today require a multidisciplinary approach.

To achieve sustainable growth, Vietnamese universities should adopt a well-planned development strategy, prioritizing quality over expanding the number of majors solely to increase scale and revenue.

In line with the restructuring initiative for Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics during the 2020-2025 period, the institution aspires to evolve into a multidisciplinary university comprising three constituent schools including the School of Business, the School of Economics, Law and State Management, and the School of Technology and Design. Beyond its established expertise in the economic domain, the university is actively engaged in the recruitment and training of students in the fields of engineering and technology.

Since 2024, the National Economics University has opened 6 new majors, including 4 majors in the field of Computer and Information Technology (Software Engineering, Information Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Information Security), all training 2 bachelor and engineer systems. The school's top priority is to quickly expand its science and technology degree programs for the foreseeable future.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City University of Law plans to introduce new majors in Banking and Finance, International Business, and Economic Law, increasing enrollment by 800 students compared to 2024. Expanding beyond its core strength in Law, the university aims to lay the foundation for its transformation into a multidisciplinary institution.

With its strong leadership in agricultural and forestry education among domestic universities, the Council of Can Tho University has approved a resolution to and develop a project to establish four affiliated schools: the School of Economics, the School of Science and Technology, the School of Agriculture, and the School of Information Technology and Communications.

With the goal of developing into multidisciplinary universities, many institutions such as Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the University of Finance and Marketing, the University of Commerce, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and Hanoi Medical University are formulating development strategies. They have started to expand its offerings by recruiting students for additional programs beyond its traditional areas of strength and expertise.

In discussing the direction towards becoming a multidisciplinary university, Professor Nguyen Dong Phong, Chairman of the Council of Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics, highlighted the significance of this initiative as a strategic initiative. He noted that a multidisciplinary university would enhance its strengths in education, research, and societal service, particularly given that the majority of contemporary major research projects are inherently multidisciplinary.

In addition, a multidisciplinary university also establishes an environment that enables the institution to engage in international rankings and collaborative initiatives with universities globally.

According to university representatives, the Law on Amendments to Higher Education (2018) and Decree No. 99/2019/ND-CP issued on December 30, 2019, which provides detailed guidance on implementing certain provisions of the law, are served as key legal foundations for institutions to upgrade to their status and transition into multidisciplinary institutions.

While this transformation falls under the autonomy of each school, it should be clearly integrated into their long-term development strategies. Simply following trends by expanding majors to increase enrollment and revenue without a well-defined direction risks leading schools astray and eroding their unique identities.

Former Director of the Department of Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education and Training Hoang Ngoc Vinh stated that promoting universities to become multidisciplinary is a necessary step. This direction aligns with the realities of modern economic, social, and technological demands.

