Universities give more scholarships to support students

In 2024, many universities have increased tuition fees according to the roadmap of the government’s Decree 97/2023/ND-CP as well as given more scholarships to support students.

Female students majoring in engineering are eligible for scholarships

Along with that, many schools also had scholarships for students from families enjoying social welfare policies and those majoring in engineering and technology.

According to Head of the Training Department of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Trung Nhan, the school's tuition has slightly increased ranging from VND30 million-VND44 million a year, depending on each training field this year according to the Decree 97/2023/ND-CP. However, he stressed the average amount that the school spends on scholarships and fellowships for students from poverty-stricken families and other special cases has been raised.

Specifically, from 2024 onwards, the school will exempt or reduce tuition for students who are children of teachers, female students studying technical fields, students in difficult circumstances, and students with high achievements in exams for excellent students. In addition to tuition exemption and reduction, the scholarship policy to encourage studying has also been increased, ranging from 100 percent to 130 percent of tuition fees. In addition, the school will consider reducing tuition fees, by up to 40 percent for female students majoring in engineering and technology. This tuition reduction is maintained in four years if the student achieves good academic performance.

Vice Principal Thai Doan Thanh of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry and Trade said that the school spent more than VND40 billion from its scholarship fund and student support fund to award scholarships to students overcoming difficulties and support disadvantaged students.

Similarly, while implementing new tuition regulations, Ho Chi Minh City University of Law has developed a plan to support learners. Principal Le Truong Son informed that in 2024, the school set up scholarship funds from tuition revenue to support students according to the present regulations with the total funds of up to nearly VND28 billion a year.

At the same time, the school provides supplementary funding to implement tuition exemption and reduction policies for policy beneficiaries and students in difficult circumstances while extending payment time and tuition payment deadline for students facing difficulty.

In addition to fixed scholarship programs from funds set aside according to regulations and support from businesses, this year, many public and private universities also offer many attractive admission scholarship programs to support freshmen.

According to Deputy Director Luu Thi Lan Phuong of the Admissions Consulting Center of Van Hien University, in addition to scholarship programs such as Talent Scholarships, and Lifelong Learning Scholarships, tuition exemptions and reductions range from 30 percent to 100 percent every year, the school has an admission scholarship policy for many various candidates.

Other high education establishments such as Nguyen Tat Thanh University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, University of Natural Sciences, University of Technology, University of Information Technology, International University, and University of Social Sciences and Humanities offered billions of Vietnamese dong in admission scholarships in 2024 to encourage students to pursue specific majors and basic science majors.

By Thanh Hung – Translated By Anh Quan