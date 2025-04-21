Universities broaden tuition exemption and reduction programs

More students in undersities in Ho Chi Minh City will benefit from expanded university tuition relief.

Female students majoring in Automation Faculty of Nguyen Tat Thanh University during practice hours

In the 2025–2026 academic year, university tuition fees have continued to rise compared to the previous year. Notably, the increase in public university tuition aligns with the Government's Decree No. 97/2023, which outlines the framework for tuition collection and management within the national education system, as well as policies on tuition exemptions, reductions, and financial support for students.

To help alleviate the financial burden on learners, many universities have significantly expanded their tuition waiver programs and scholarship offerings.

School spends tens of billions of Vietnamese dong on scholarships

Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Kim Phung of the Center for Admissions and Business Relations of Ho Chi Minh City University of Finance and Marketing said that in the 2025-2026 school year, the school will spend up to VND50.5 billion (US$212,300) to support and sponsor scholarships for students in many categories, such as policy students, students with high entrance scores, students from poor families, talented students.

Students facing financial difficulties may complete the necessary procedures to be considered for support.

At Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, Principal Le Truong Son stated that, according to the school’s published tuition framework, fees for majors in the general program for the current academic year range from VND39.75 to VND54.93 million per year—an increase of VND4.5 million to VND5.34 million compared to the previous year.

For majors under the English enhancement program, tuition now ranges from VND79.5 million to VND199.7 million per year, reflecting an increase of VND9 million to VND18.2 million year-over-year. Looking ahead, the university plans further tuition adjustments for the 2026–2027 academic year, with fees across all training programs projected to rise to between VND44.75 million and VND219.7 million annually.

In addition to its tuition autonomy roadmap, the university has implemented a comprehensive support plan for students. This includes allocating tuition revenue to establish nearly VND28 billion in scholarship and student support funds. Last but not least, the university has increased its investment in scientific and technological initiatives for both faculty and students, raising this fund to VND20 billion.

For the 2025–2026 academic year, Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry has set its tuition fees based on the framework outlined in Decree 97, with an increase capped at 5 percent compared to the previous year. Principal Phan Hong Hai highlighted that the university’s current tuition remains well below the regulatory ceiling, particularly for technology and engineering disciplines.

Each year, the university allocates approximately VND40 billion to cover tuition exemptions and reductions for both students who are policy beneficiaries and those facing financial hardship outside of formal policy categories.

Scholarships encouraging students to study engineering and technology

To encourage students to study engineering and technology, many universities in Ho Chi Minh City offer scholarships with 30 percent-50 percent tuition reductions. Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technical Education provides 50 percent tuition support for female students enrolling in Mechanical Manufacturing, Mechatronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Construction Engineering, Traffic Construction Engineering, and Automotive Engineering Technology programs.

Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry and Trade reduces 50 percent of first semester tuition fees for some engineering majors such as Thermal Engineering, Textile Technology, Natural Resources and Environmental Management, Food Processing Science, Food Technology.

Elsewhere in the city, Nguyen Tat Thanh University also offers a 30 percent reduction in full-term tuition fees for female students enrolled in select programs, including Industrial Systems Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechatronic Engineering Technology, Construction Engineering, Interior Design, and Architecture.

Similarly, Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry provides a 40 percent tuition exemption or reduction for female students pursuing engineering and technology majors. This support is maintained throughout the duration of their studies, provided students maintain good academic performance.

Meanwhile, the Admissions Council of the University of Sciences, under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, announced plans to allocate VND2 billion in 2025 for scholarships. These include both full and partial scholarships (covering 50 percent of first-year tuition) for high-achieving candidates admitted to seven key disciplines including Physics, Oceanography, Nuclear Engineering, Geology, Geological Engineering, Environmental Science, and Environmental Engineering Technology.

To bolster basic scientific research as a cornerstone for national development in engineering, technology, innovation, talent cultivation, and strategic technology advancement, Ho Chi Minh City National University, Director Associate Professor Vu Hai Quan said that the school has proposed to the Government the exemption of tuition fees and provision of scholarships for gifted basic science students and postgraduates.

Director Vu Hai Quan also noted the university's existing agreements with numerous corporations, both local and international, which have contributed hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong towards scholarships for students majoring in microchip technology - semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and information technology at both undergraduate and postgraduate.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan