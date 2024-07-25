UNFPA helps improve youth capacity of sexual, reproductive health

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam on July 24 launched a project to support comprehensive development of young people on sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson speaks at the launching ceremony on July 24. (Photo: VNA)

Named “Support comprehensive development of Vietnamese young people on SRH, and preparation for population aging, contributing to the successful implementation of the national strategy on youth development of the period of 2021-2030,” the project will be carried out from August 2024 to December 31, 2026, with a total cost of US$1.05 million.

It will be implemented across Vietnam, focusing on Ha Giang, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Lai Chau, Son La, Bac Kan, Quang Tri, Phu Yen, Binh Duong and Dak Nong provinces, and Hanoi capital city.

The project focuses on increasing access to information and services on SRH, and gender equality for vulnerable youths and adolescents; promoting their participation in the implementation of the Youth Law, and the national strategy on youth development, and developing policies to support youths; increasing their engagement in preparation for population aging; and providing technical support and project management to ensure it is implemented on schedule and effectively.

Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam stressed that the project will be youth-led, comprising activities aligned with the priority directions of the UNFPA in Vietnam, as well as the socio-economic conditions, and development needs of Vietnamese youth in the coming years.

UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson said that through creative approaches, UNFPA Vietnam aims to achieve breakthrough results, especially in efforts to reduce maternal mortality rates, enhance access to information, and provide high-quality SRH services for youths, including those belonging to the ethnic minority groups, migrant youths, those with disabilities or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Additionally, UNFPA Vietnam seeks to promote youth engagement in the care for the elderly, and effective planning for old age.

VNA