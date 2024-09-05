Children with measles have to be kept at home in seven days

Children with measles should stay home from school or child care until seven full days after the beginning of the rash, when they are no longer contagious.

A healthcare worker administers a vaccine shot against measles

As per the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC)’s released yesterday guideline on how cases of measles or suspected cases of the disease should be handled in schools, a child has measles, they should stay off nursery or school for the entire infectious period.

As a result, kids are required to don masks and cut off contact with others if they exhibit symptoms that could indicate they have the measles. Teachers or school health workers counsel assist parents in getting their kids to medical facilities for checkups and treatments. Within seven days after the rash date, children who have the measles or are suspected of having it must remain at home and be separated.

In order to coordinate handling, the school must also notify the ward or town health station right away. If a parent discovers their child has the measles at home, they have to let them stay home and isolate them for seven days from the rash date. They also have to notify the school right once so that the remaining pupils in the class can be watched over.

The HCDC reported that day that measles vaccination campaigns were still ongoing in 22 districts, Thu Duc City, and six district and city-level hospitals. Roughly 23,728 residents were vaccinated in Ho Chi Minh City between August 31 and September 4.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan