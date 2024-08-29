Health

Schools across HCMC proactively take measures against measles

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on August 29 issued guidelines regarding preparedness for the new academic year 2024-2025 for pre-school education facilities.

Preschoolers are educated about handwashing to prevent the spread of germs.

Accordingly, the Municipal Department of Education and Training has requested its sub-divisions in districts and Thu Duc City to give instructions for pre-school education facilities about ensuring pupils’ health and strictly taking preventive measures against infectious diseases such as measles, diphtheria, dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and so on, notably, pre-schoolers.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regulated that pupils will officially return to their kindergartens on the opening day of the new academic year 2024-2025, September 5.

Depending on actual conditions, kindergartens may organize schedules for a full day with meals on the first day of returning to or going to school.

Teachers will extend the first day for introductions and tours around schools and guide their pupils on hygiene practices, routines and self-care skills according to the educational program.

Previously, on August 27, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced an outbreak of measles in the city.

Following instructions of the health sector, the infectious patients or suspected cases must be reported accurately to health facilities within 24 hours of diagnosis for monitoring and testing according to regulations.

Additionally, in order to prevent the spread of measles, Ho Chi Minh City will conduct a measles-rubella (MR) supplementary vaccination campaign for all children aged one to five years or older, residing in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

preventive measures against measles first day of going to school Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training preparedness for the new academic year measles diphtheria dengue fever Hand-foot-mouth disease measles-rubella (MR) supplementary vaccination campaign

