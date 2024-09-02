MoH urges supplement doses of vitamin A for treatment of measles patients

Vitamin A supplementation for treating eye-related diseases and malnutrition is essential following guidelines for monitoring and preventing, diagnosing and treating measles, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In order to support the treatment of measles patients amidst the rising cases of measles, the Ministry of Health has just issued an official dispatch to the health departments of all 63 provinces and cities nationwide regarding the use of vitamin A for measles treatment in children.

Measles vaccination is an effective preventive measure. (Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to instructions from the Ministry of Health, the provincial and municipal health departments have to direct centers for disease control to immediately distribute the remaining stock of both 100,000 international units (IU) and 200,000 IU supplement doses of vitamin A under capsules from the first phase of the 2024 vitamin A supplementation campaign to medical facilities for treating children with measles.

Besides, they need to enhance communication about measles prevention measures, including the role of vitamin A in treating measles and reducing dry eye complications of the disease.

Regarding ensuring the supply of medications for measles patients in Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong assigned the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health to urgently coordinate with import companies to ensure sufficient supply of medicines for hospitals and avoid shortages of medications and vaccines.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health also requested the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health to review and distribute high-dose vitamin A to medical facilities for treating measles; and to continue to proactively ensure adequate medications, equipment and medical supplies for disease prevention.

In particular, hospitals are urged to proactively contact and report promptly to the local health department and the Drug Administration of Vietnam if they need information on approved medications or timely provision of medicines for patient treatment.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong