Dong Nai reports case of flesh-eating bacteria

On September 3, Dong Nai Children’s Hospital reported that they were treating a 14-year-old patient, T.T.D.M., from Suoi Cat Commune, Xuan Loc District, who was infected with flesh-eating bacteria acquired in the community.

Patient M.

The patient’s condition has stabilized, and they are currently being monitored and treated according to the protocol, with discharge expected in a few weeks.

Earlier, in early August 2024, the patient developed swollen lymph nodes in the neck, prompting the family to seek treatment at Dong Nai Children’s Hospital. The patient was diagnosed with lymphadenitis and given medication to take home.

By August 22, the patient’s condition worsened with a soft tissue abscess in the neck, leading to hospitalization for surgery to remove the lymph node. A sample sent to Ho Chi Minh City Tropical Hospital confirmed the presence of Burkholderia pseudomallei, the bacteria causing Whitmore’s disease. The source of the infection is still unknown.

The family reported that the patient has not traveled outside the local area lately and only attends school nearby. No symptoms have been reported among family members or classmates.

Authorities have disinfected the patient’s home and surrounding areas and are monitoring the health of close contacts.

