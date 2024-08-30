Health

UK-funded project supports Vietnam in tackling antimicrobial resistance

The British Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with FHI360 (Family Health International) held a ceremony to announce the second phase of Fleming Fund Country Grant in Vietnam.

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The project worth US$4.49 million funded by the UK Government aims to continue the vital work on tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Speaking at the event, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said that the UK and Vietnam are committed to being responsible international partners in addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance. The second phase of the Fleming Fund Country Grant marks the continuation of the two sides’ dedicated efforts to combat AMR in Vietnam. The work not only enhances the prevention and control of drug resistance in Vietnam but also sets a model for other countries facing similar issues, aiming to strengthen global cooperation on drug resistance.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

From May 2019 to April 2024, FHI 360 worked with government agencies and local partners in Vietnam to successfully implement Phase I of the program with funding totaling US$11.74 million.

Phase II of the program in Vietnam will run from May 2024 to December 2025, aiming to enhance capability, improve diagnostic ability, and create reports of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), as well as strengthen the national antibiotic resistance monitoring system, antibiotic usage, and consumption the healthcare, veterinary, and environment.

The Fleming Fund is a UK aid program supporting low- and middle-income countries to tackle antimicrobial resistance, enhance laboratory capacity, and promote the use of quality data to make decisions addressing the growing issue of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

