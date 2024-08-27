Measles virus confirmed as epidemic by HCMC health watchdog

This decision comes in response to the rapid increase in measles cases and three reported deaths due to the disease. The outbreak is caused by the measles virus and falls under the category of infectious diseases. Individuals at risk include those who have not been vaccinated or have not received complete vaccination. Measles can lead to severe complications, including death, if not properly managed and treated. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets from person to person.

To combat the outbreak, Ho Chi Minh City authorities are implementing measures outlined in the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Law. These measures include strengthening the epidemic prevention and control task force at the city, district, and commune levels, as well as in Thu Duc City. Anyone suspected of having measles must promptly report to health authorities within 24 hours of diagnosis for proper management and testing.

Additionally, a supplementary measles-rubella vaccination campaign will target all children aged 1 to 5 years living in Ho Chi Minh City. The age range may be expanded based on the disease situation and relevant guidelines. Health authorities will also organize surveillance, treatment, care, quarantine, and community disease control following the Ministry of Health’s professional guidance.

Before this official declaration, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee had issued a document instructing the implementation of measles vaccination. Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy has assigned the Department of Health to coordinate with relevant units to review and carry out the Ministry of Health’s directives.

Vigilant monitoring of the measles situation will help prevent further outbreaks within the community; plus, timely reports to the city administration and the Ministry of Health are crucial. The vaccination efforts are planned for the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

During the past week, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) recorded 85 suspected measles cases with rash and fever. Among these cases, 20 tested positive (23.5 percent), 44 were not sampled (51.8 percent), 17 were pending results (20.0 percent), and 4 tested negative (4.7 percent).

The cumulative total of suspected measles cases from the beginning of the year until last week reached 525.

Specifically, there were 209 positive cases (39.8 percent), 164 cases without samples (31.2 percent), 2 cases with indeterminate test results (0.4 percent), 23 cases pending results (4.4 percent), and 127 negative cases (24.2 percent).

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan