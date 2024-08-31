Ho Chi Minh City about to have Genetic Counseling Unit for Cancer

The Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and AstraZeneca Vietnam Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance the care quality and treatment for cancer patients for the period of 2024 – 2027 towards health equity in Vietnam.

Accordingly, the two sides came to an agreement focusing the activities together with a set target of accelerating scientific research and international integration, strengthening treatment quality for cancer patients in the Southern region and the surrounding areas.

Additionally, the cooperation sets to build epidemiological information system including conducting epidemiological studies and cancer registration; training sessions comprising coordination of the development and implementation of scientific research, training and international cooperation programs.

Besides, the two sides will focus on accessing the treatments, which consists of the promotion of comprehensive health care programs for patients and supporting patients to access advanced treatment drugs, ensuring equity in health care.

According to Doctor Diep Bao Tuan, Deputy Operating Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital said that the cooperation and contributions of AstraZeneca have helped to enhance the treatment for cancer patients in Vietnam.

Apart from training, research and improving the quality of treatment, the two sides will also prioritize promoting the goal of equality in healthcare through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in early screening for lung cancer helping to detect the disease at an early stage, increasing the possibility of successful treatment.

In the coming time, the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and AstraZeneca Vietnam Company Limited will coordinate to establish the first cancer genetic counseling unit in the country, acting as a standard genetic counseling center to raise awareness, comprehensively manage the entire diagnostic and treatment journey for specific gene mutations as well as provide psychological counseling support for cancer patients with genetic factors.

According to General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam Atul Tandon, the enhancement of training, researching, innovation and effective improvement on treatment and cancer patient care in a comprehensive way heading to health equality would be in accordance with the UK-based company’s strategic vision and National Strategy for protection, care and improvement of the people's health.

By Thanh An