HCMC opens over 310 measles vaccination sites on August 31

Medical staff at Tan Hung Medical Center in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City injects measles vaccine into a child.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) announced that 300,000 doses of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine purchased from the city budget were delivered to HCDC to carry out the measles vaccination campaign at various vaccination sites citywide.

These doses of vaccine are dedicated to children or those who have been fully vaccinated with measles-containing doses in the first phase of the measles vaccination campaign, including children aged one to five years in the city, children in high-risk groups, children at high risk aged six to 16 years who are living or under treatment at healthcare facilities in the city and medical staff.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control has also allocated 88,100 doses of measles-rubella vaccine to health centers of districts and Thu Duc City as well as several city-run hospitals to organize vaccination.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong