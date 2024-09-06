Health

16,907 children in Ho Chi Minh City get measles vaccination

By September 4, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 541 measles cases, mostly in Binh Chanh and Binh Tan districts.

Statistics indicated that 48 percent of the measles cases are children aged nine months to five years, and 74 percent of them have not received adequate doses of the vaccine.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presides over a working session regarding the measles prevention efforts in the city on September 5 afternoon.

The information was provided by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam at a working session with Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, regarding the measles prevention efforts in the city on September 5 afternoon.

Over the five-day measles vaccination campaign across Ho Chi Minh City, the city run out of 16,907 doses of the vaccine for children in priority group as regulated.

Speaking at the working session, Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy praised the collaboration efforts between the health sector and other relevant departments and agencies in preventing measles.

However, Deputy Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy noted that the vaccination rate as well as the results of the vaccination investigation into the list of children aged one to five years remain low.

Therefore, Deputy Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy instructed the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to focus on reviewing and updating the list of children, particularly those in residential areas who do not go to school.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

