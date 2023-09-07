Two national universities to be properly invested: Deputy PM

The two national universities will be properly invested to focus on training human resources for the country and conducting research projects of national strategic importance, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday afternoon led a delegation to work with Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) . The Ministers of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Finance, representatives of the People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong province and directors, scientists of Viet Nam National University Hanoi HCMC also went with the Deputy PM.

According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City National University Associate Professor Vu Hai Quan, carrying out core mission in Vietnam's higher education system, Ho Chi Minh City National University and Hanoi National University have been pioneering to make breakthroughs in scientific research and effectiveness and practicality in serving the community.

After nearly 30 years of establishment, both national universities have always pioneered carrying out scientific research for the sake of the community. At the same time, both national universities consistently improve their rankings in prestigious regional and world university rankings.

However, at present, both national universities are facing many obstacles; thus, they expected the government to help them by directing ministries, agencies and localities to implement the strategy for the development of the two national universities. Moreover, the government should promulgate soon the Decree on national universities as well as regulations on organization and operation of the national university and its member higher education institutions to increase autonomy and self-responsibility for the two national universities according to Clause 2, Article 8 of the Law. Above all, the government should increase investment to help the two national universities promote the training of basic science human resources, and high-quality human resources with the aim of becoming the top universities in Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha commented that over the past 30 years, the two national universities have had many achievements in training and scientific research. The two leading universities have affirmed their position in the country and on prestigious world rankings.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that he would submit the two national universities’ proposals to the Prime Minister for approval. He revealed that the government will issue a new decree on national universities this month while the government and related agencies will have solutions for the remaining issues such as mechanisms and increased investment.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also emphasized that the country's science and technology development and digital transformation must rely on internal resources and the country's high-quality human resources in the current context. Therefore, the two national universities will be properly invested to focus on training human resources for the country so that they can carry out national strategic research projects.