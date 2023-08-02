Tuition fees not to increase for the 2023-2024 school year

Tuition fees for the 2023-2024 academic year will not increase as schools have not yet implemented or applied the roadmap for the fee collection and management mechanism as per the government’s Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP.

The Government Office has just issued a notice based on Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s conclusion at the meeting on the draft Decree amending and supplementing some articles of the Government’s Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP on the mechanism of collection and management of tuition fees for educational institutions under the national education system and policies on tuition fee exemption and reduction and support for study expenses, service prices in education and training.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s request, the Ministry of Education and Training was urged to write down the opinions of participants at the meeting on the draft Decree amending and supplementing several articles of the Government’s Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP on the mechanism of collection and management of tuition fees for educational institutions under the national education system and policies on tuition fee exemption.

Moreover, the Ministry should reach an agreement with relevant ministries to finalize the draft Decree amending and supplementing several articles of the Decree. No. 81/2021/ND-CP on provisions that have not been yet implemented in the roadmap of the fee collection and management mechanism specified in Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP. Accordingly, the academic year 2023 – 2024 will not see an increase in tuition fees.

The Ministry must submit its report to the Government before August 8.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested the Ministry of Education and Training to liaise with relevant ministries and agencies in studying a Decree to replace Decree No. 81/2021/ND-CP according to regulations .

The Ministry should submit its report to the Prime Minister in December 2023.