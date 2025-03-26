Tree mortality during sidewalk renovation sparks public outrage

Sidewalk construction projects destroy city trees sparking public outrage and demands for accountability.

In recent days, numerous trees have been cut down along major streets in Ho Chi Minh City due to sidewalk renovation and upgrades, dwellers voiced their concerns demanding to clarify responsibilities.

Traffic on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1, already a busy thoroughfare, slowed even further as authorities cordoned off sections of the road to carry out tree removal.

Residents of District 1 have expressed significant concern regarding the environmental impact of ongoing sidewalk renovation projects. Dweller Ly Ngoc Minh in Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street said that the city's escalating temperatures, coupled with the observed reduction in urban tree cover due to these projects, pose a threat to the city's green spaces. Similarly, Ms. Nguyen Thi Xuan Hong, residing on Ly Tu Trong Street, voiced strong opposition to the perceived trade-off between infrastructure development and urban forestry preservation.

According to the HCMC Technical Infrastructure Management Center, the contractor responsible for sidewalk renovations on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1 is Nam Viet Industrial and the Construction Company. The construction severely damaged the roots of 17 yellow flamboyant trees over 20 years old. As a result, nine trees had to be urgently cut down to prevent the risk of falling.

Similarly, sidewalk upgrades on Ton That Dam Street in District 1 have also caused significant damage to many tamarind, oil, and yellow flamboyant trees.

Sidewalk renovation procedures previously undertaken in central district thoroughfares have been associated with adverse impacts on urban tree health. Notably, the lack of root protection during mechanical excavation led to root system damage, significantly increasing the likelihood of tree uprooting. The destructive impact of curb demolition, ground leveling, and close-proximity digging resulted in severe compromise to root integrity, hindering both structural anchorage and growth potential.

Ho Chi Minh City Green Tree and Park Company reported that 623 trees were damaged during sidewalk renovation and upgrading in District 1 alone. Many of the damaged trees had to be cut down to ensure public safety.

Commander Pham Ngoc Tien of Nam Viet Industrial and Construction Company reported that the utilization of mechanical equipment during sidewalk construction on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street resulted in root system abrasions, contributing to the observed arboreal damage.

The construction team and the Green Tree and Park Company have not conducted a dedicated meeting regarding the tree protection plan prior to the project's initiation. Mr. Tien mentioned that he advised the workers to exercise caution during their tasks, but acknowledged that errors are unavoidable.

Meanwhile, Commander Hoang Quoc Tuan of Trung Tin Infrastructure Construction Company - the construction unit renovating the sidewalks of Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Mac Dinh Chi streets - admitted that the company used excavators to dig, leading to the "exposing of the roots" of some trees.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Technical Infrastructure Management Center said that the implementation of sidewalk upgrading and renovation projects is invested by the District 1 Construction Investment Project Management Board.

Throughout the implementation period commencing on December 9, 2024, the Infrastructure Center has engaged in ongoing collaboration with the District 1 Construction Investment Project Management Board, issuing 15 formal communications detailing arboreal protection protocols and mandating the construction unit's development of a comprehensive tree preservation plan.

The center has urged local authorities to enforce regulations against violations. However, cases of tree encroachment by construction units continue to occur at sidewalk renovation projects overseen by the District 1 Construction Investment Project Management Board.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy