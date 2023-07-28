Transport Ministry to expand 2-lane expressways according to actual needs

The Transport Ministry informed that it is going to invest in the expansion of some 2-lane expressways when the transport demand increases.



Certain expressways throughout the country have been built with only 2 lanes and no median strips or emergency lane for stopping. The speed limits on these routes are lower.

The Ministry of Transport shared that finding sufficient investments for traffic infrastructure construction is an extremely challenging task. Lately, the allocation of the state budget for this aspect accounts for only 2.18 percent of the national GDP, much lower than the target of 3.5 – 4.5 percent of GDP in the strategy for transport development.

In the upcoming time, the Transport Ministry is going to consider expanding the width of some 2-lane expressways according to the actual transport needs.

At present, those seeing an increase in traffic volume like the section from Phan Thiet – Dau Giay of the North – South Expressway and Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway are reviewed for the enlargement to at least 4 lanes to suit the actual demands for socio-economic growth and to gradually form the national expressway network as planned.



In related news, Can Tho City is accelerating the progress of land hand-over for the construction of key traffic routes, consisting of two expressway projects and the one for the West Ring Road.

Secretary of Can Tho City Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Hieu stressed that the West Ring Road is a critical project of the city. This is an 80-meter-wide boulevard to offer valuable development space for the city. It gives more convenience when moving around the city as well as to neighboring areas, which is expected to boost the socio-economic growth of Can Tho City.

The Can Tho City Department of Transport informed that the project has a total investment of over VND3.84 trillion (US$162.1 million) and is carried out from 2021-2026. Until now, necessary construction land for 5.2km over 18km has been handed over, accounting for 29 percent.

The construction designs and financial estimates of 7/7 construction packages have been completed. The contractors for 4/7 packages have been selected, and the rest have had their designs approved. After the adjustment of the total investment amounts, the results of their financial estimates will be announced as well.

The total capital allocated for the project from the beginning is VND1.96 trillion ($82.8 million). In 2023, the assigned amount is VND763 billion ($32.2 million), 42 percent of which has been successfully disbursed.

Secretary Hieu asked that by the end of this August, Can Tho City Transport Department provide a detailed report on the project so that the Party Unit of Can Tho City People's Committee can have understanding on the works that need doing, including solutions to find capital sources for the adjustment of the project’s total investment.

This Department is also asked to advise about urban planning along the West Ring Road to better exploit the land resources and give way for urban area development in the future.

As to the section of the North – South Expressway passing Can Tho City, Secretary Hieu directed that Cai Rang District have to hand over the construction land no later than the end of this August. The District is proposed to actively mobilize local residents to give land and wisely handle any arisen issues in compliance with the law.