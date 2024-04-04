Transport Ministry issues new standards for expressways

The Ministry of Transport yesterday released Circular No.06 about new national technical standards for expressways, effective as of October 1, 2024.

The 19-kilometer Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway is the only expressway operating in the Central Highlands region until now (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all newly built expressways must have at least four lanes (two for each directions) and an emergency lane along all the route.

Associated works with an expressway include a management center to control traffic for the whole route, a non-stop electronic toll collection system for tolled routes.

As to the design speed, the new standards stipulate that an expressway has three levels of 120km/hour, 100km/hour, and 80km/hour. In locations of special terrains, the allowed design speed is 60km/hour.

The Ministry of Transport said that any expressway construction projects whose investments were approved before the effective date of this Circular continue to be carried out. Currently operating expressways with a design speed of 80km/hour and below are allowed to apply technical elements to projects approved before the effective date of this Circular.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam