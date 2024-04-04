National

Transport Ministry issues new standards for expressways

The Ministry of Transport yesterday released Circular No.06 about new national technical standards for expressways, effective as of October 1, 2024.

The 19-kilometer Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway is the only expressway operating in the Central Highlands region until now (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all newly built expressways must have at least four lanes (two for each directions) and an emergency lane along all the route.

Associated works with an expressway include a management center to control traffic for the whole route, a non-stop electronic toll collection system for tolled routes.

As to the design speed, the new standards stipulate that an expressway has three levels of 120km/hour, 100km/hour, and 80km/hour. In locations of special terrains, the allowed design speed is 60km/hour.

The Ministry of Transport said that any expressway construction projects whose investments were approved before the effective date of this Circular continue to be carried out. Currently operating expressways with a design speed of 80km/hour and below are allowed to apply technical elements to projects approved before the effective date of this Circular.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam

