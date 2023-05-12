Transport Ministry determinedly correct negativity in traffic projects

The Transport Ministry yesterday demanded that investors, project management boards tighten their monitoring over traffic projects to eliminate negativity.



Particularly, the Ministry of Transport strictly forbids investors and project management boards to designate material mines, construction material supply sources for contractors and sub-contractors to obtain them.

The Transport Ministry also asks that functional units closely supervise project activities in order to timely stop possible acts of collusion or legalize illegal documents related to construction and monitoring activities, assessment and evaluation tasks.

It is critical to eradicate such ill acts as selecting incompetent contractors, secretly pre-arranging bidding results, colluding with consultants to include certain materials in the design papers or to increase material prices in estimates, bribing to ignore errors in construction.

Only then can the quality of traffic projects, especially key ones, be ensured.