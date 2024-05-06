Transport Ministry asks for more quality control of traffic projects

The Transport Ministry has requested its inspectorate, traffic project management boards, and related units strengthen their control over project quality.



At present, a series of key projects to improve the traffic infrastructure are being carried out nationwide. Therefore, the Ministry of Transport has directed that investors and management boards of these projects tighten discipline and strictly monitor all activities of participating units.

In particular, it is forbidden to perform acts of collusion in order to legalize documents for these projects, to falsely increase workload, to illegally adjust work performance, to take advantage of given authority in order to harass or cause unwanted trouble to related organizations and individuals for personal interests, to force contractors to use designated material mines or suppliers.

In addition, the Transport Ministry has just asked relevant ministries, project investors and management boards to review and report the status of projects in association with Thuan An Group.

In particular, there must be reports on the order and procedure to carry out bidding packages and related projects; on forming, assessing, approving, designing, and making estimates for investment projects; on selecting construction contractors; and on monitoring project progresses as well as quality.

In related news, on May 5, the Government Office released the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on different alternatives to expand the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway. This expansion is critical, and thus a suitable alternative must be identified as soon as possible.

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises must cooperate with the Transport Ministry to direct the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) to complete necessary content for it to apply for the investor role in no more than three months. Then in six months, the project pre-feasibility report must be developed and submitted by VEC.

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises take full charge in front of the Prime Minister of VEC’s completion of the above requirements. It is also responsible for ensuring the progress of the project and timely reporting any arisen problems that might affect the progress or make this project unfeasible.

Any trouble caused by VEC’s issue handling should not influence the progress of this important project.

By Lam Nguyen, Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam