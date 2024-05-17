Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School established

The HCMC People's Committee issued a decision on the establishment of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted and Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School on May 16.

At a competency assessment examination for 6th-grade students at Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in the 2023-2024 school year (Photo: SGGP)

Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted and Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School are public institutions under the HCMC Department of Education and Training. They have separate legal personalities, own accounts, and corporate seals, receive fund allocation for operation, and open a bank account at the State Treasury in accordance with the law.

Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted will be located at the resettlement area in An Khanh Ward in Thu Duc City, operating under the model of high schools for the gifted, and only enrolling 10th graders.

In the 2024-2025 school year, Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted will enroll gifted students in specific subjects by ability in the subjects, consciously organize non-specialized classes for high school students enrolled from the 2024-2025 school year and earlier until the completion of Grade 12, and classes for secondary students enrolled from the 2024-2025 school year and earlier until the completion of Grade 9.

Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School located at No.53 on Nguyen Du Street in Ben Nghe Ward in District 1 will operate as a public multi-level general education school. In the academic year 2024-2025, the school will admit 350 students in sixth grade and 205 10th graders.

On the same day, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City announced the plan to organize a competency assessment examination for 6th-grade students of the secondary schools including Tran Quoc Toan 1, Hoa Lu, and Binh Tho in the upcoming academic year of 2024-2025 which is scheduled to be held on June 15.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh