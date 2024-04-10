Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted to be split up

The plan to divide the Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted into two separate schools is currently gathering opinions from the departments, the People's Committees of District 1 and Thu Duc City before submitting to the HCMC People's Committee.

Students are learning at the library in Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu on April 9.

Accordingly, the Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted will be split up into two schools, including the Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted and Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School starting from the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted will be located at the resettlement area in An Khanh Ward in Thu Duc City, operating in accordance with the model of high schools for the gifted, and only enrolling 10th graders.

In the 2024-2025 school year calendars, the Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted will enroll gifted students in specific subjects by ability in the subjects, including Mathematics, Literature, Informatics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Especially, there will be four English classes with 35 students in each

The Tran Dai Nghia Secondary and High School located at Ben Nghe Ward in District 1 will operate as a high-quality multi-level general education school with international integration. In the academic year 2024-2025, the school will admit 350 students in sixth grade and 450 10th graders.

The school will continue to organize the 6th-grade entrance exam while the 10th-grade admission will be based on the results of the 10th-grade entrance exam for public schools.

In the first two years after separation, students in grades 11 and 12 of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted still study at the facility in District 1 until graduation.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh