Training program for ethnic minority students marks its 15th anniversary

The Management Board of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund held a ceremony in HCMC on October 26 to mark the 15th anniversary of the “Lighting Dreams " program.

Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum Head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club (7th, L), and former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam (6th, R) honor collectives and individuals who have outstanding contribution to the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund. (Photo: SGGP)



The event also summarized the program consisting of five projects on training young human resources for ethnic minority areas and islands as well as celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund (March 5, 1999 – 2024), and the 75th anniversary of heroic martyr Vu A Dinh’s death (June 15, 1949 – 2024).

Attending the event were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum Head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club; former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam; Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund cum Head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The five projects on training young human resources aim to assist students of ethnic groups and localities in coastal areas and islands across the country, starting with grade 6 of secondary school to university and college degree levels.

The scholarships have given students in remote areas, border regions and islands a good and modern learning environment to become dynamic young citizens with a strong academic foundation, contributing to providing skilled and educated human resource to localities.

Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The five projects have granted scholarships to more than 1,730 students, including 1,240 ethnic minority students of 38 ethnic groups in 51 cities and provinces throughout the country and 489 those who are living in islands, built 20 schools, two clean water facilities, seven roads leading to schools and 40 new rural bridges in remote areas over the past 15 years.

On this occasion, the Management Board of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund expressed gratitude to the collectives and individuals who have outstanding contribution to the fund with the goal of training young human resources for ethnic minority areas and islands.

The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, established in 1999 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, aims to support ethnic minority students and contribute to training young human resources for ethnic minority areas, remote areas, border regions, and islands. The fund was named after Vu A Dinh (1934-1949), an ethnic Mong in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang (5th, R) expresses gratitude to the collectives and individuals who have outstanding contribution to the fund. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (5th, L) extends his thanks to the collectives and individuals making outstanding contribution to the fund. (Photo: SGGP)

The Management Board of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund honors the collectives and individuals who made outstanding contribution to the fund. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates and students attend an exchange at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh