Trade exhibition strengthens cooperation between Vietnamese, Laotian localities

The 5th Exhibition of Ho Chi Minh City and Friendship Provinces and Cities in Savannakhet, Laos is being held from April 2 to 6.

Visitors attend the 5th Exhibition of Ho Chi Minh City and Friendship Provinces and Cities in Savannakhet.

The event is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), the Department of Tourism, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, together with the government, the Department of Industry and Trade, and other departments of Laos’ Savannakhet Province.

The exhibition is held to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) (March 22, 1955–2025), the 50th anniversary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic's National Day (December 2, 1975–2025), and the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13, 1920–2025).

Singer Nguyen Phi Hung performs at the event.

This year's exhibition attracted more than 50 businesses from seven Lao provinces, along with Vietnamese businesses from Australia, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, and more than 130 businesses from provinces including Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Long An, Gia Lai, and Ho Chi Minh City, with around 250 display booths.

One of the key highlights of the event is the Laos-Vietnam Trade and Investment Promotion Conference. It is one of the important activities in the cooperation series between Ho Chi Minh City and Savannakhet Province, providing an opportunity for businesses of the two countries to connect, exchange, and learn about investment promotion policies and priority sectors attracting investment from the agencies of the two sides. The event is expected to open up many new opportunities for the two sides to boost trade and investment, further strengthening the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Especially, there are five Vietnam-Laos cultural art exchanges and performances with the participation of artists including Nguyen Phi Hung, Thuy Trinh, Duong Quoc Hung, Do Tung Lam, Trinh Bach Thuy, the Mat Ngoc band, and magician Duc Jocker.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh