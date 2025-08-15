Total capital demand for grid investment in 2025–2030 exceeds US$18 billion

The total capital required for power grid investment from 2025 to 2030 is projected to exceed US$18 billion, a recent forum revealed.

A report presented at the forum on realizing the goals of the adjustment of the VIII Power Plan and solutions for power sources until 2030, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Energy Association, highlighted a significant funding gap, with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) able to meet a fraction of the total investment needed.

The report, based on the implementation plan for the amended Power Plan VIII, outlines a total capital demand of $18.1 billion for grid investment. This includes an estimated $12.9 billion from state investment and an additional $5.2 billion from social contributions.

According to EVN's draft five-year plan for 2026-2030, the group's investment capacity is approximately VND180.75 trillion (around VND36 trillion per year). This amount is sufficient to cover only about 40 percent of the total investment volume mandated by Power Plan VIII. The remaining gap underscores the need for additional funding sources to ensure the country's power infrastructure can meet future demand.

Nguyen Anh Tu, Deputy Head of the Planning Department at Vietnam Electricity (EVN), stated that while the revised Electricity Law and certain existing legal provisions have opened opportunities for private investors to participate in transmission grid development, current policies on capital mobilization, capital recovery mechanisms, and investment returns remain insufficiently attractive.

Mr. Tu recommended that the Government, along with relevant ministries and agencies, continue to review, develop, and enact investment policies that are truly competitive and appealing to private capital. Such policies, he emphasized, should ensure transparency in transmission costs, provide clear mechanisms for capital recovery, and guarantee reasonable returns for investors. Priority should be given to backbone transmission projects, regional interconnections, 500 kV lines to enhance transmission capacity, and key transformer stations at critical nodes.

He further suggested that relevant authorities study and issue coordination mechanisms and agreements delineating responsibilities between power generation investors and transmission units. These measures, he said, would help align project timelines, maximize investment efficiency, and focus resources on transmission grids for feasible power generation projects.

Vice President Nguyen Anh Tuan of the Vietnam Energy Association affirmed that the association will work with relevant agencies to submit recommendations and proposals to competent authorities for consideration and the issuance of appropriate policies and solutions.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan