Top legislator’s visit to boost Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership

Vice Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Thu Ha made the comment in an interview with the media on the threshold of Hue’s trip.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming attendance at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and official visit to Indonesia from August 4 will help promote Vietnam’s parliamentary cooperation with other ASEAN countries and create a new motivation for the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership.

Ha said that for AIPA-44, Vietnam has actively proposed three draft resolutions on “Digital transformation led by women and for women”, “Promoting innovation, transfer, application and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, and “Promoting the adoption of ASEAN guidelines on responsible investment in the food, agriculture and forestry sectors”.

The three resolutions, to be introduced at meetings of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) and the AIPA Economic Committee are very important, as they can help ASEAN exploit its advantages in science and technology and innovation to serve economic recovery and development; and make most of potential to develop the food and agro-forestry sectors.

In addition, Vietnam has also actively contributed ideas to other draft resolutions at the Economic Committee, Social Committee, Political Committee and will co-sponsor draft resolutions in these committees with other countries, Ha said.

Regarding the top legislator’s official visit to Indonesia, Ha said that this is the first trip by Hue as Chairman of the National Assembly and also the first by a top legislator of Vietnam to Indonesia after 13 years, since the visit by NA Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong in 2010.

The visit takes place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership, and considering to upgrade the ties to the next level.

It aims to continue implementing the 13th National Party Congress’s foreign policy, and actively consolidate and expand the political relationship between the two countries, and promote bilateral effective and practical cooperation in all fields, and via the Party, National Assembly, Government and people's diplomacy channels, thus contributing to enhancing political trust.

The visit’s message affirms the priority Vietnam gives to developing and promoting friendship and multi-faceted collaboration with traditional friends in the region, in order to open up new opportunities in the field of economy and trade, and create a new impetus to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership in a more extensive and effective manner.

During his trip, Hue will hold talks and meetings with high-ranking Indonesian leaders and attend a number of other important events.

Ha added that the two countries’ legislative bodies have maintained good relations through regular delegation exchanges, and coordination and stance sharing on regional and international issues of mutual concern at multilateral forums.

She expressed her hope that with cooperation potential and determination of leaders of Vietnam and Indonesia, the relations between the two parliaments will grow further in the coming time.