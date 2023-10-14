Top legislator meets Hai Phong voters ahead of NA’s sixth session

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of northern Hai Phong city met with voters in Do Son district on October 14, ahead of the parliament’s sixth session.

On behalf of the NA deputies’ delegation of Hai Phong, deputy head of the delegation La Thanh Tan reported on the planned agenda of the coming session, scheduled to open on October 23, Vietnam’s socio-economic situation during the first nine months of 2023, and the delegation’s activities since the NA’s fifth session earlier this year.

Local voters highly valued the activities of the NA deputies’ delegation of Hai Phong and the parliament’s performance, including the reform of its activities.

Listening to citizens’ opinions, Chairman Hue provided more information about the country’s socio-economic results, and efforts to reform activities of the NA and local people-elected bodies. He also applauded Hai Phong’s efforts to achieve a growth rate of over 10 percent, ranking first in the Red River Delta region, amid more challenges facing the economy this year.

He noted that at the coming sixth session, the NA will collect votes of confidence on the positions it elected or approved. The NA Standing Committee has made thorough preparations for this activity. Some persons holding the positions elected or approved by the parliament for less than one year are not subject to vote collection.

Talking about the salary reform policy, the top legislator said the reform has been suspended due to difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the coming session, the NA will consider the reform implementation, which is under the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW, issued in 2018, on the reform of the salary policy for cadres, civil servants, public employees, members of armed forces, and employees of businesses.

About VND500 trillion (US$20.4 billion) has been readied for the reform. After 2024, salary in the public sector is set to increase 5 - 7 percent each year so that it will be equivalent to that in the production sector soon, he added.

At the meeting, Hue also addressed voters’ concerns about fire safety, the draft revised Land Law, the night-time economy and tourism in Do Son, the fisheries sector, cyber security, health and social insurance, and educational quality, among others.

NA deputies’ meetings with voters are regular activities before and after each session of the parliament.