Top legislator commemorates President Ho Chi Minh at relic site

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 6, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

He was also joined by NA Vice Chairmen Tran Thanh Man, Nguyen Khac Dinh, and Tran Quang Phuong, along with NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to the beloved President for devoting his entire life to national independence and freedom as well as the people’s happiness.

House 67, located in the Presidential Palace complex, was the place where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked in the final years of his life. He breathed his last here on September 2, 1969. The house also served as a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the US’s sabotage war in North Vietnam. Many remembrances linked with the President's life and career are still preserved at this place nowadays.

On the occasion of Tet – the biggest traditional festival in Vietnam, Chairman Hue wished the staff of the relic site good health, happiness, and fulfillment of their duties.

He also asked them to keep making efforts to preserve the remembrances and documents about President Ho and properly introduce the leader’s life and career to people from nationwide and international visitors.

