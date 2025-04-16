Top leader hosts Ethiopian Prime Minister

Vietnam always values its friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Ethiopia. Both sides should study and identify several priority areas for cooperation in the coming period.

Vietnam always values its friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Ethiopia. Both sides should study and identify several priority areas for cooperation in the coming period, based on their respective potential and needs, particularly in agriculture, trade, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people and business-to-business connectivity.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopian Prime Minister and President of the Prosperity Party (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam on April 15 received Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopian Prime Minister and President of the Prosperity Party (PP), who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

He will also attend the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) Summit from April 14-17.

Speaking highly of the trip, Party General Secretary To Lam said that this is the first to Vietnam by a high-level leader of Ethiopia since the two countries set up their diplomatic ties on February 23, 1976. It is especially significant as it takes place at a time when the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, and Vietnam is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

He expressed his belief that this visit will bring the relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PP as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage of more extensive and effective development.

Vietnam always values its friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Ethiopia, Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed, suggesting both sides study and identify several priority areas for cooperation in the coming period, based on their respective potential and needs, particularly in agriculture, trade, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people and business-to-business connectivity.

He welcomed Ethiopian Airlines' plan to launch a new direct flight route linking Addis Ababa with Hanoi in July, which will serve as the first direct air link between Vietnam and Africa.

For his part, Abiy Ahmed Ali said he hopes that Vietnam will share its experience in achieving rapid and sustainable socio-economic development and environmental protection.

He expressed his confidence that Vietnam will successfully organise the P4G Summit, contributing to affirming its important position and role on the international stage, and demonstrating its capability and credibility in taking on global responsibilities.

Delighted at the development of the two ruling parties’ relations, he said that the two Parties share similarities that allow them to share experience.

Agreeing with the top Vietnamese leader's view on strengthening the two parties’ relations to build a solid political foundation for bilateral cooperation, he emphasised the desire of the Party, State, and Government of Ethiopia to develop cooperative relations with Vietnam across various fields, particularly in investment, science and technology, agriculture, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders agreed to continue enhancing delegation exchanges at all levels through all channels. The two ruling parties will strengthen exchanges, contacts, training, and experience sharing, while also promoting interactions to foster friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples. Party General Secretary To Lam welcomed the signing of several documents during the visit and encouraged relevant agencies to actively engage in negotiations to swiftly finalise additional agreements, thereby completing the legal framework needed to promote bilateral cooperation. He also proposed that the two sides establish representative offices in each other's countries to support and advance cooperation in the upcoming period.

Emphasising that both Vietnam and Ethiopia are responsible members in addressing regional and global issues, the Vietnamese leader called on them to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, and to serve as bridges for enhancing relations with key organisations of which they are a member, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the African Union (AU).

The Ethiopian leader expressed his hope to soon welcome General Secretary Lam to Ethiopia in the coming time. The latter said he will arrange a trip to the African country to continue discussing measures to promote collaboration between the two parties and two countries.

VNA