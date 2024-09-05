Top leader extends greetings on new academic year

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has offered the best greetings to teachers, education cadres and workers, parents, and students nationwide on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2024 - 2025.

Students of the Nguyen Du Primary School in Hanoi's Ha Dong district at the opening ceremony of the 2024 - 2025 academic year on September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

In his letter, the leader noted that the Party and State always view education and training as a leading national priority and have issued policies for developing the sector.

In the 2023 - 2024 academic year, after 10 years of implementing the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW, dated November 4, 2013, on the fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training, Vietnam’s education witnessed a strong development and harvested many important achievements, thus substantially helping improve people’s intellectual level, develop human resources, and nurture talents to significantly contribute to the country’s socio-economic development and integration into the world.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, he praised the emulation spirit and efforts by teachers and students nationwide, endeavours and results by the education sector, as well as support from students’ parents.

As 2024 - 2025 is the first academic year for carrying out the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW on the continued implementation of Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW and the application of the new general education programme to all grades, from the first to the 12th, Lam asked the sector to properly follow this year’s motto of “innovation, quality improvement, and solidarity - discipline”.

Education and training should continue to be oriented towards human development and happiness, maximise the human factor, and identify people as the centre, key stakeholders, resource, and target of development, creating a cornerstone for realising the goal of a strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation with rich people, he went on.

The leader expressed his belief that students and trainees will exert efforts in learning, making self-improvement, acquiring and mastering knowledge, developing core skills, and nurturing big dreams to build the country increasingly prosperous and happy.

He requested teachers, cadres, and workers in the education sector to maintain their enthusiasm and love for the profession, stay creative, surmount every difficulty, and contribute more to their noble careers.

He also called for coordination from students’ parents to ensure close connectivity among schools, families, and society in educational affairs for the future of their descendants.

The leader told ministries, central sectors, Party committees, and administrations at all levels to better care for education by issuing timely, practical, and right policies so that teachers, students, and trainees have a healthy environment for teaching and learning, along with sufficient conditions to capitalise on their creativity to help with the successful reform of education.

Lam wished teachers, education cadres and workers, students, and trainees good health, happiness, success, and more achievements in the new academic year.

Vietnamplus