Top Lao leader hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese State President

State President Luong Cuong (R) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony on April 24 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith hosted an official welcome ceremony in Vientiane on April 24 afternoon for Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong who is on a two-day state visit to Laos.

President Luong Cuong's visit to Laos is taking place at a time when the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos are continuing to develop well. The two sides affirmed their determination to strengthen and enhance the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the new situation, in accordance with the actual situation of each country.

In recent years, high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States have increased meetings, regularly exchanged delegations through all channels, and people-to-people diplomacy activities have been regularly carried out for the interest of both countries, thereby consolidating the close and trustworthy political relationship.

Defense and security cooperation, one of the pillars in the relationship between the two countries, has been maintained and developed. The two sides have actively implemented the signed protocols and cooperation agreements.

In addition, cooperation between localities, especially those along the shared border, has been strengthened, becoming more and more specific, intensive and comprehensive in all fields, ensuring security, order, and safety in the border areas of the two countries.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation have witnessed positive changes, in which Vietnam-Laos trade turnover in 2024 reached US$2.25 billion, an increase of 37 percent compared to 2023. This is the first time that trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded the $2 billion mark, far exceeding the target set by the two governments.

Currently, Vietnam has 267 investment projects in Laos with a total registered capital of $5.63 billion, of which many Vietnamese investment projects are operating effectively, contributing positively to socio-economic development, creating jobs and increasing income for thousands of workers, supplementing revenue for the Lao budget, especially in the fields of telecommunications, banking, rubber planting and processing, food production and processing, and milk.

The good traditional relationship between the people of Vietnam and Laos was laid down by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Suphanouvong. It has been cultivated by generations of leaders of the two Parties, States and people of the two countries, and become invaluable assets of both nations and a common development rule of the two countries on the path of development.

The two countries upgraded their relations to the “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation” in February 2019. This was a milestone of important historical significance, creating a new breakthrough to help the cooperative relationship between the two countries become increasingly close, innovative and developed.

The visit of President Luong Cuong to Laos on the first days of the Lao New Year Bunpimay will create a new impetus, contributing significantly to fostering and bringing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos to a deeper, more substantial and effective level in the coming time, bringing prosperity to the people of each country. This is also a meaningful visit, an opportunity for the two Parties and two countries to review the tradition of close ties, the "unique" loyal relationship, and "love deeper than the Red River and the Mekong River" of the brothers and comrades who have stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing the sweet and bitter in the resistance war and building the country.

Immediately after the official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders held talks to discuss measures to deepen and further effectively enhance the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. They also discussed issues of mutual concern to enhance common understanding and continue to closely coordinate and effectively cooperate at international and regional forums.

VNA