Top Hungarian legislator attends photo exhibition on HCMC

Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Kover Laszlo on October 19 attended and cut the ribbon to open an exhibition featuring photos taken by Dezső – a Hungarian naval doctor in Ho Chi Minh City in the early 20th century.

Delegates from Vietnam and Hungary at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

As part of his official visit to Vietnam, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Kover Laszlo, on October 19, attended and cut the ribbon to open an exhibition featuring photos taken by Dezső, a Hungarian naval doctor in Ho Chi Minh City in the early 20th century.

The exhibition, held at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, features images of iconic buildings in the city center that have stood since the early 20th century, such as the Municipal Theatre (opened in 1900) and the City Hall (now the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee). Also on display are photos of Catinat Street (now Dong Khoi Street) and the city’s botanical garden (today’s Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens).

The collection offers a vivid glimpse of Saigon more than a century ago—from its urban landscapes and classical architecture to the daily life of its residents. The 23 photos showcased are digital reproductions from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest, and the Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asian Art.

Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Kover Laszlo (first from right) and delegates visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien said the exhibition spreads the message that culture is a bridge of friendship, a foundation for deeper understanding and respect, and stronger ties between the people of Vietnam and Hungary.

He added that showcasing the valuable works of Dr. Dezső Bozóky in HCMC demonstrates respect for historical memory and cultural heritage while creating a new space for artists, researchers, and art lovers of both countries to share ideas and inspiration.

Hungarian Consul General in HCMC Lehőcz Gábor said Dr. Bozóky took the photos in March 1909, when his ship docked in Saigon on its way home. He said the exhibition is not only a photo collection but also a cultural journey connecting Vietnam and Hungary.

Vietnamplus