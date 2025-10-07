Top digital tech firms of 2025 to be announced under new framework

Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) will honor Vietnam’s Top 10 digital enterprises of 2025 using a new “Tech Map” in 23 fields to benchmark the industry, coinciding with a major national AI forum.

Now in its eleventh year, the prestigious Top 10 awards program, held by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), has become a benchmark for recognizing Vietnam’s most reputable and capable technology firms.

However, 2025 marks a significant revamp of the program’s methodology. For the first time, the selection process is intrinsically linked to a comprehensive industry evaluation through the newly developed VINASA Tech Map.

This mapping initiative reportedly employs an evaluation method inspired by Gartner’s renowned Magic Quadrant methodology, which has been carefully adapted to reflect the specific context of the Vietnamese market.

The 2025 Digital Enterprise Map provides a panoramic view of the industry, categorizing companies into five key groups:

platform and technology developers, enterprise management solution providers, specialized solution providers, digital service companies, technological startups.

The 23 fields it covers are extensive, spanning from foundational digital infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain to companies delivering digital products and services for critical economic sectors like e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture.

A view of the press conference hosted by VINASA’s leadership

In its inaugural run, the map has plotted 257 enterprises into 389 positions. Among them, 81 companies have undergone a full validation process with comprehensive data, securing 171 key positions across the 23 industry maps. The official awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 9 in Hanoi.

“We hope that the Digital Enterprise Map, with its comprehensive and globally-aligned approach, will help companies to truly ‘know themselves and know their competition’,” stated Vice Chairwoman cum Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang of VINASA.

She added that the goal is to empower businesses to leverage their strengths, address their weaknesses, and continuously innovate to solidify their standing in Vietnam’s evolving digital ecosystem.

At the press event, VINASA also announced the upcoming “Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Forum 2025 – AI360.” Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the forum will take place on October 9 with the theme “Building Smart Enterprises and Society with AI.”

Positioned as a premier annual event, AI360 aims to be a critical platform connecting government leaders, industry experts, scientists, and the tech community. The forum’s primary objective is to translate national AI strategy into tangible action. Key discussion topics will include:

AI in Government: Enhancing the efficiency of the two-tiered local government model.

The Vietnamese Solutions Ecosystem: Addressing diverse business challenges.

Capacity Building: Developing AI product capabilities for Vietnamese tech firms.

The forum is set to feature a high-caliber lineup of speakers from pioneering organizations like MOMO, AWS, and Microsoft. An exhibition area showcasing innovative AI solutions will also provide valuable opportunities for B2G (business-to-government) and B2B (business-to-business) networking.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam